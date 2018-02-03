If you are planning to buy a new mobile phone or looking for an electronic device to gift your loved ones on Valentine's Day, you can consider this attractive deal on Motorola Moto X4 and Pixel XL. Both the handsets are currently available on Google's Project Fi for a huge discount.

The Motorola Moto X4 is available at $249 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model against the original price of $399.99, which means consumers will save $150. The deal is already live on Project Fi and will run till February 14, which happens to be Valentine's Day.

Project Fi also offers Google Pixel XL at $549 against the original price of $669, which is a $120 discount.

It may be noted that in order to avail the deals on both Motorola Moto X4 and Pixel XL, consumers need to activate it on Project Fi within 30 days of device shipment. Once that is done, consumers are free to use it on all US networks like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

Motorola Moto X4 key specifications: It sports a 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, come packed with a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card), and house a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology (15W). In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size, PDAF, dual pixel) + 8MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size), phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, and a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0 µm pixel size.

Google Pixel XL key specifications: The device features a 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (534 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 128GB internal memory, and a 3,450mAh battery with fast charging technology. It also mounts a 12MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, ½.3" sensor size and 1.55µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.2" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size.