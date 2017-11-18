If you are one of those waiting for the release of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, wait, as the company appears to be planning to announce a new smartphone soon.

Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain has hinted in a tweet that the Chinese technology giant is preparing to release a new device from "i" series very soon. The tweet has opened a flood gate of speculation among fans as to what the company may announce. Some have suggested that it could be Mi 6i, Redmi Note 4i among others but it will remain a mystery till we hear from the horse's mouth.

"i" is coming soon!



Any guesses what is this? ? @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/rfmXuA8dfq — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 18, 2017

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Xiaomi upcoming Redmi Note 5 which is expected to come in early 2018. The Redmi Note 4 did exceptionally well in India, so it is natural for fans to expect big from its successor.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been spotted on Geekbench site with Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, single-core score of 1,403 and multi-core score of 2,949. Earlier reports have suggested that the device would sport a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (not Snapdragon 617 seen on Geekbench), a 3GB/4GB RAM, and a 32GB/64GB storage.

The device is also expected to feature an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

It is also reported that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 would come with a price tag of 1,200 Yuan ($175 / €155) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 1,400 Yuan ($205 / €180) for the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 1,500 Yuan ($220 / €195) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.