Xiaomi released the Google-powered Android One smartphone Mi A1 a few days ago, and now it seems the company is planning to announce not just one but two handsets. The Chinese technology giant is all set to unveil the Mi Mix 2 next week and it could come along with the Mi Note 3.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 11. The company's CEO Lei Jun has also teased the retail package of the device ahead of the launch.

Interestingly, Lin Bin, president of Xiaomi, has hinted in a Weibo post that the company might release two products on September 11. He also has posted the picture of the Mi Note 3, giving a strong hint that it would be released along with the Mi MIX 2.

The Mi MIX was announced in October last year along with the Mi Note 2, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if their successors arrive on the same day.

The Mi MIX 2 has been spotted with 1,929 points on single-core and 6,431 points on multi-core tests on Geekbench site. It is also seen with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Reports have claimed the handset will have a 6.4-inch QHD screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution, a 4GB/6GB./8GB RAM, a 128GB/256GB storage, a 19MP rear camera, a 13MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Mi Note 3 is expected to feature a dual-edge curved QHD super AMOLED screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a 6GB/8GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery.