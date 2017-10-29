Expectations from Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 5 are sky-high following the stupendous success of the Redmi Note 4 in India.

The Chinese smartphone-maker is tight-lipped on the device, but that didn't stop rumour-mongers from talking about.

Also read: Features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 that may disappoint fans

In fact, leaks have revealed almost all the details, including the key specifications though one has to take it with a pinch of salt.

It is reported that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be released in early 2018, and if past tradition is anything to go by, it should first come to its home country China before making its way to other countries, including India.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been spotted on the Geekbench website with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor (not the Snapdragon 636 as expected), and with a single-core score of 1,403 and multi-core score of 2,949.

It may also be mentioned that a new device with 18:9 aspect ratio, believed to be the Redmi Note 4 successor, has been approved by the Chinese telecom equipment certification authority TENAA, hinting that it could arrive soon.

Now the question is whether the device will arrive before the release of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship dubbed as the Mi 7. Nothing is sure at the moment but we do have a faint idea on the possible release schedule of the handsets based on their past tradition.

The Redmi Note 4 was released in January this year, while the Mi 6 arrived in April. Thus, it won't come as a surprise if the Redmi Note 5 arrives in the beginning of 2018 and the Mi 7 by the end of the first quarter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 rumoured features

The device is expected to have a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density) and an 18:9 aspect ratio, which means it should be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 against the Snapdragon 617 version seen on Geekbench.

It is also expected to come with the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 expected pricing

It is reported that the handset would come in three variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,200 yuan ($175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 yuan ($205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 yuan ($220 / €195).