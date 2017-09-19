Xiaomi has announced the release of the 32GB storage variant of the Mi Max 2 in India. It will be made available for purchase on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home starting 12 noon on September 20. Interestingly, it will be made available for just Rs 12,999 against the actual price of Rs 14,999 as an introductory offer, which means it will take on the Redmi Note 4.

The 64GB storage model of the Mi Max 2 was released in India at Rs 16,999 in July.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 may be the best-selling smartphone in India this year (first half of 2017) but there is an unlikely rival from the same company-- 32GB variant of the Mi Max 2.

It remains to be seen if the Mi Max 2 (32GB) will affect the sales of the Redmi Note 4 in India but what we can do at the moment is provide you with key specifications of the handsets to help you buy what best suits you.

Price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage. The Mi Max 2 (32GB) is also priced at Rs 12,999 (introductory offer) but it might go back to the original price of Rs 14,999.

Display

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports a 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), while the Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). The former has a bigger screen while the latter has a sharper display.

Processor

Both the handsets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Operating system

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0 OS, while the Redmi Note 4 runs Android Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

RAM & Storage

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory, while the Mi Max 2 features a 4GB RAM and a 32GB storage. Both the devices come with expandable memory option up to128GB via microSD card.

Camera

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 mounts a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Battery

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology, while the Redmi Note 4 has a 4,100mAh battery.