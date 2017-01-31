Xiaomi's growth in mobile phone industry has been phenomenal, with the company becoming one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers in just a few years, but it has been a big disappointment as far as new software updates is concerned. The company usually takes more time than expected to roll out new operating systems to its flagship as well as popular devices. However, this time, it appears to be getting ready to seed Google's new firmware, the Android 7.0 Nougat update, to some of its handsets like the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 3 Pro in India.

The Chinese smartphone maker it yet to announce the Android 7.0 Nougat update schedule for its eligible devices. But reports and leaks give a clear hint that the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 3 Pro may receive the new OS soon, perhaps even before Xiaomi's flagships Mi 5, Mi 4 and other popular devices like Mi Max, Mi Note, Mi 4s, Mi 4i and others get it.

Xiaomi has already released MIUI 8 global beta ROM 7.1.19 based on Android Nougat for the Redmi Note 4, which means the final version could be ready for a public rollout any time now.

Another handset that may soon get Android Nougat update is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Pro. The device is seen running Android 7.1.1 Nougat version on GFXBench benchmarking website, giving a hint that it will receive the new firmware soon.

Xiaomi is yet to announce the list of devices that will get the Android 7.0 Nougat update but reports claim that the firmware will be rolled out to the Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 4s, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3, Redmi 3A, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Prime, Mi Note 2, Mi Max, Redmi Pro, Mi Note Pro, Mi Pad 2, and Mi 4i in the coming months.

