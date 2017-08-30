Xiaomi is all set to roll out a new smartphone at an event on Thursday, August 31. The company reportedly took to Weibo hinting at the launch of the new smartphone in its Mi series while a recent Twitter post by Xiaomi's vice president suggests that it could indeed be Mi Mix 2.

However, Xiaomi's Public Relations manager Yang Lin has pointed out that the company could be unveiling Mi Note 3 ahead of the highly-anticipated launch for Mi Mix 2, which could happen later this year.

Xiaomi had earlier sent in a flurry of tweets on its official Twitter handle pointing to the imminent launch of Mi Mix 2. The tweets seem more trustworthy and sensible as numerous leaks via Weibo are not officially confirmed. Check out the tweets here:

RT if you're looking forward to what's coming up soon! #MiMix pic.twitter.com/kFugpKBPew — Mi (@xiaomi) August 22, 2017

Coming to the rumoured specifications, Mi Note 3 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch full HD display which will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. The handset is likely to ship in two storage variants namely, 64GB and 128GB.

Mi Note 3 is expected to launch with a 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. On the front, it will feature an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus.

Among other key features, Mi Note 3 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 skin out-of-the-box. The power-packed handset will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Although there are no availability details across the globe, Mi Note 3 is tipped for a launch price of $599 (approx. Rs. 39,000) for the entry-level variant.