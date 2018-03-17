Following the sudden demise of legendary actress Sridevi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had revealed through a tweet that he regretted not approaching her for a film he had in mind. Now, the Shahid director is planning to make a biopic on Sridevi.

"I will always regret that I didn't approach her and could not make a movie with her. But I will make a film on her," IANS quoted Mehta as saying.

Mehta, who is determined to make the film, added that he might approach Vidya Balan to play Sridevi. "It will be made," he said of the film, adding: "There are actors (who I have in my mind). I might approach Vidya Balan. I will make the film."

The Aligarh director is currently looking forward to his next movie, Omerta, which stars Rajkummar Rao. The film will trace the life of British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. Omerta, whose trailer was released recently, has been shot on location across London and India while shots in Pakistan and Afghanistan have been recreated.

Meanwhile, there were reports recently that Karan Johar's Shiddat, which was supposed to feature the Chandni actress in an important role, will see another legendary actress replacing her.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Madhuri Dixit Nene will replace Sridevi in the cross-border period drama. The report said the makers were in talks with the Dhak-Dhak girl to play Sridevi's part.

Contrary to the report, a source close to Dharma Productions said no one had been approached to replace the late actress as KJo, who is close to the Kapoor family, wants to take it slow. He will apparently not proceed with the project until all the post-death rituals of Sridevi are completed.