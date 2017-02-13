It was reported earlier this year that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) would declare the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2016 results in the middle of January, one month earlier than the previous year, but that didn't happen. The commission hasn't revealed the date for announcement of the result but past tradition has suggested that it may happen soon, perhaps over the next few days.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Civil Services main examination 2015 on February 19 last year. So, candidates who have appeared for the said exam last year can expect the results at around the same time this year too. It won't come as a surprise if the UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 result is announced on Sunday (Feb 12).

Candidates can check their results on the official website of the commission when it is declared (website link provided below).

The UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 was conducted between December 3 and 9, and those who qualify in this stage of the recruitment process will have to face the personal interview round before getting selecting to work in several departments such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS). A total of 1,079 candidates will be recruited.

How to check UPSC Civil Services main results:

- Go to the Union Publish Service Commission official website

- Go to Examination section on the front page and follow "View all" link

- Follow "Active Examinations" link

- Follow "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016" link

[UPSC Official Website]