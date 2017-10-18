So much has been talked about HMD Global's upcoming ultimate flagship Nokia 9, and now, a concept video of the phone based on the images leaked so far, have been uploaded on YouTube. The handset looks gorgeous in the clip though it may not be the final design.

The Finnish company is tight-lipped on the Nokia 9 but several details, including key specifications and release information, have been leaked over the last few weeks. Reports have claimed that it would see the light of day in early 2018.

Now, YouTube channel Concept Creator has made a concept video of the Nokia 9 based on the pictures leaked by @OnLeaks. It may not be the final design and the real phone could turn out to be a different one but this is certainly a creative one and fans would love to see it with this look. [Watch video below]

Expected specifications of Nokia 9

The ultimate flagship is expected to sport either a 5.46-inch or 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor, and run Android 8.0 Orea operating system.

The device also features a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. In terms of camera, it mounts a dual 22MP main camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP front-snapper or a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP front- snapper.

Reports have claimed that the Nokia 9 will come with a price tag of $699.