Kal Penn Donald Trump
Kal Penn (Left) and Donald Trump (Right)

United States President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that military solutions were "fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

However, the tweet did not seem to have gone down well with several Twitter users, including actor Kal Penn, who quoted the tweet asking if Trump's Twitter account could be suspended for "threatening violence" against North Korea?

Penn has previously worked with former US President Barack Obama.

Several Twitter users have over the last 24 hours reported Trump's tweet, which threatened violence against North Korea. Critics have said that the tweet from Trump's personal handle — @realDonaldTrump — is a threat of violence and is, therefore, a violation of the social networking site's terms of service.

However, there were also some who seemed convinced that Trump's tweet was not a threat of violence.

This is what Penn tweeted:

Several users slammed Trump's tweet:

Trump's tweets have made headlines several times in the past with many calling for the suspension and banning of his Twitter handle.

"We do not comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons," Mashable quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying.

