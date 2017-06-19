Ahead of Tom Holland's debut as Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: Homecoming, the movie producer Amy Pascal revealed something that fans have been hoping would happen for a long time.

Also read: Tom Hardy's Venom movie not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Despite denying it previously, Pascal recently admitted that Tom Hardy's Venom and Silver Sable And Black Cat will be connected to Spider-Man: Homecoming's world. In a recent interview, she said that the filming of the movies may take place in different locations but these movies will "still all be in the same world and they will be connected to each other."

Not only the connection with MCU, the executive producer of Spider-Man: Homecoming also teased that Tom Holland's Wall Crawler might appear in these movies as "there's always a chance."

She further added, "I think one of the things that Kevin has done with Marvel that was so brilliant is by bringing the fans along and making each movie seem like a chapter in a book, that you have to read that chapter in order to go forward."

"And I think the investment that the fans get to feel in being a part of a larger story and understanding what's happening, I think is something that I know Sony would want to emulate," she said.

Watch the clip below.

[BREAKING NEWS] Amy Pascal confirm Black Cat and Vanom movie will pass in the same universe of "Spider-Man: Homecoming pic.twitter.com/qfAKOulqwE — Tom Holland Updates (@tomhupdates) June 18, 2017

Previously, Pascal and Sony repetitively refused that Tom Hardy's Venom or any other Spidey spin-off will be totally disconnected from Marvel Cinematic Universe and Homecoming. Instead, Sony would build their own universe for the spin-offs.

Even Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also stressed that these films were neither connected to MCU nor any Peter Parker movies. In a live Facebook interview with the French website, AlloCiné, Feige claimed that Tom Hardy's Venom movie will never be a part of MCU. "For now, there is NO plan for Venom in the MCU. It's a Sony Project," said Feige.