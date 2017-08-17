Vodafone India has come up with Rs 348 data plan for its prepaid users, offering unlimited voice calls (both local and STD) and 28GB of high-speed 4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB for 28 days. The offer is eligible for all handsets, including 2G and 3G.

However, the new Rs 348 data plan is only for customers in Rajasthan. The offer can be availed from leading Vodafone Stores, Mini stores, multi brand retail outlets across the state and MyVodafone App.

"Vodafone has always taken the lead in coming up with innovative products and services that also offer the finest value to our customers. With Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer users can explore internet elements like video, music, live TV, chats, with 1 GB data each day for 28 days," said Amit Bedi, Business Head – Rajasthan, Vodafone India.

Vodafone currently has Rs 244, Rs 346 and Rs 449 data tariff plan offering 1GB data per day and unlimited free voice calls. However, it won't be easy for the carrier to beat offers from other telecom operators.

Reliance Jio has Rs 309 plan for prepaid consumers that offers 56 days of unlimited 4G data with daily FUP of 1GB per day daily (56GB data) and free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). Rs 399 plan offers 84 days of unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day (84GB data), free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). Rs 509 plan is another attractive plan.

Bharti Airtel's Rs 399 data tariff plan offers 84GB of 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets). The telecom service provider also has Rs 499, Rs 349, and Rs 244 data tariff plans that offer unlimited data along with free voice calling facility.

Idea Cellular offers 28GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB for a recharge of Rs 348. It also comes with unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India (only 4G handsets and that with 4G-enabled SIM card can avail the offer). Non 4G handset owners have to pay Rs 357 to avail the same offer. The Rs 449 plan offers 70GB data with a daily FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited calls within the same network (both local and STD). It also provides 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea number for 70 days with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week.