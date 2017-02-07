Tamil star Suriya's much-awaited action thriller Singam 3 aka S3 has been scheduled to hit the screens on Thursday, February 9. Expectations are sky high from the third movie of the Singam franchise, which is being directed by Hari.

Check: S3 advance booking details

Will Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Jomonte Suviseshangal affect Singam 3?

Both the Malayalam family entertainers, starring Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan, have been making good collections at the box office in Kerala. The movies have already crossed Rs 1-crore mark at the six multiplexes in Kochi, after being opened to positive response from the audience. However, it is unlikely to affect the business of Singam 3 as these regional movies were released three weeks ago.

While Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal has made a total of Rs 1.29 crore within 19 days, it is Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol which has been ruling the Kochi multiplexes with a total earning of approximately Rs 1.48 crore collection in 18 days.

Meanwhile, S3 is likely to be affected from the second day onwards at the Kerala box office, if not opened to good reviews, because of the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ezra, which is scheduled to hit the screens on February 10. However, being a horror thriller — a genre that doesn't attract many — it is uncertain how much eager is the audience to watch the Jay K directorial on the opening day.

Will Singam 3 earn more than Bairavaa and Theri?

The action thriller starring Suriya is expected to make a record collection on Day One, thanks to a positive word-of-mouth. The major highlight of the movie is that it is the third outing of the Singam franchise, after the blockbuster prequels that ruled the box office. With the hype around the movie growing further, the fans of Suriya are sure to flood the theatres despite it being a Thursday. It is to be noted that Suriya enjoys a fabulous fan-following in Kerala and the actor always makes it sure to visit the state for promotional activities of all his films.

The big-budget entertainer, Bairavaa, which had 50 shows at Kochi multiplexes on the first day, had collected a gross collection of approximately Rs 12.58 lakh, failing to break the record of Vijay's previous outing Theri, which made a collection of Rs 12.87 lakhs at the multiplexes alone on the opening day. The action thriller, screened at four multiplexes in the city, enjoyed nine houseful shows with an average theatre occupancy of 74.71 per cent, and earned its highest collection of approximately Rs 6.47 lakh from 19 shows from PVR Cinemas.

Singam 3 is expected to have more number of shows than Bairavaa, and if it becomes true, then the Suriya-starrer has chances to break the records of the Vijay-starrer.

Advance booking opens

The advance online ticket booking of the action thriller has been opened for shows at Casino Talkies in Aluva, EVM Kavitha Theatre and Pan Cinemas: Nucleus Mall. On the opening day, Pan Cinemas in Kochi has allotted as many as nine shows for Singam 3, breaking the record of Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa, which had eight shows on the first day.