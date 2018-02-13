SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali series has set high standards when it comes to war epic dramas. And while there are books and animated versions of the same which are becoming popular, it seems that the movie is all set for a remake.

The magnum opus is rumoured to be remade in Bhojpuri. Yes, a movie with the title Veer Yodha Mahabali is being made in multiple languages. It will star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the lead and Amrapali Dubey in pivotal roles important role.

The first look posters of Veer Yodha Mahabali have been released and it shares similarities with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

The buzz says that like the Baahubali series, the makers of Veer Yodha Mahabali are planning to release in multiple languages that include Tamil and Telugu.

The movie is directed by Iqbal Baksh and produced by M Ramesh Vyas.

Baahubali 2 was made with a budget of Rs 450 crore. The first installment minted Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office and the second part made almost three times higher collection than its predecessor as it raked in above Rs 1,700 crore.

The combined collection of both the parts is above Rs 2,300 crore which is a landmark in the Indian film history.

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer movie had Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in the key roles. The movie was shot over a span of five years.

Although there is no official confirmation on the remake, it has to be seen whether something as big as Baahubali can be recreated in any language in India considering the budget and time.