With Daniel Craig on board, the next installment of James Bond franchise is ready to return with a bang. And, a recent report claimed that the English pop band The Spice Girls is likely to sing the theme song for the new James Bond movie.

As Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, and Mel B — were recently talking about a reunion, seems like National Enquirer has merged up both the possibilities in their report, where the headline reads, "Spice Girls Really Really Want Next OO7 Song!"

"The real reason that the Spice Girls are getting back together is to record the theme song for the Bond movie," a source was quoted saying in the report.

"It is crazy that the biggest British female group of all time hasn't sung the theme to the biggest British spy franchise ever. Adele and Sam Smith are already in talks about returning to the film, but the Spice Girls look like they have got this one in the bag."

It turns out the entire report is fabricated as Gossip Cop debunked the whole claim because Bond 25, which does not have a director on board yet, will certainly not decide the singer for its theme song at first.

Speaking of the alleged reunion, Victoria Beckham recently told Women's Wear Daily on Tuesday, "There is nothing tangible... There is no tour, there is no recording."

The songstress-turned-designer explained that the reunion with her fellow bandmates will be nothing about embarking on a new project. It is more of "protecting the legacy."

"We're just looking at how we pass that message, as opposed to us going on tour or recording or doing a TV show. It's not about that," she insisted.

Previously, a Daily Mirror report claimed that singer Beyonce was in talks to record the theme song for James Bond 25.