Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 9 and 10 next Wednesday, September 13, at 10pm KST. These episodes could take its viewers through a roller-coaster of events.

Cast member Lee Seo Won, who portrays the traditional Korean medicine specialist Kim Jae Geol in the mini-series, teased unexpected plot twists in the upcoming episodes. The actor revealed that he is enjoying a lot in the set.

"Rather than worry, my heart was full of joy on my way here. All of the actors and producers are working hard while filming, so I'm working harder too. It may sound unfamiliar, but a 'hospital ship' exists in real life. There will be many interesting things you will discover through 'Hospital Ship," Soompi quoted the cast member.

Also read Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim season 2 predictions: Will SBS renew medical drama?

In episodes 7 and 8 of the MBC drama, internal physician Kwak Hyun and surgeon Song Eun Jae worked together to help a patient. While treating the old lady, they became more close to each other.

But the female lead's aunt Oh Mi Jung was not really happy to see her with a guy days after her mother's demise. She confronted her niece and left after handing over Oh Hye Jung's belongings to her daughter.

The surgeon was emotionally down towards the end of episode 8. It remains to be seen if she will visit her aunt and apologise to her in episodes 9 and 10. She could seek Kwak Hyun's advice. The medical drama might also feature troubled moments for the male protagonist and his colleagues in the upcoming episodes.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 9 and 10 next Wednesday at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.