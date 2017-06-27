The opposition's candidate for 2017 Presidential Polls Meira Kumar has made a rather late entry into the world of Social Media. She finally made her Twitter and Facebook debut early this week and her first ever tweet was nothing but an Eid greeting.

Eid Mubarak! Joy, peace and prosperity to all. — Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) June 26, 2017

India has seen a surge in the number of politicians and government functionaries joining the Social Media Bandwagon. Twitter and Facebook played a major role in the 2014 general elections in India where the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with his supporters directly.

Meira Kumar's move to join social media comes after her nomination as opposition's candidate for the presidential elections. Even though she's not been very active Twitter, her second tweet was notifying people of her presence on Facebook.

You can also follow me on Facebook for updates on the Presidential Poll.https://t.co/wKbtjLp3mn — Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) June 26, 2017

Many feel that given the current political atmosphere in the country, social media won't be of much help to the presidential candidate. As it is, the common perception states that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which holds a major sway over the social media circles.

When asked, many a social media pundits see this step as a 'desperate' attempt to gain some popularity and counter the social media ire which the leaders of the Indian National Congress attract. Since presidential election relies on electoral college votes cast by the MPs and MLAs; political observers aren't reading too much into this move. The question is; will it be of any significance? Well, only time can tell.

Just in case you want to follow the presidential nominee on Twitter; she's on @Meira_Kumar.

What do you think about Meira Kumar joining social media? Do leave a comment below.