Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 33 and 34 next Wednesday, September 13, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will revolve around the mysterious murder case of a high school student named Yang Kyung Chul.

The unexpected introduction of murder suspect Park Dong Seok and the shocking confession of Cha Tae Hoon kept the viewers on the edge of their seats in the previous episode.

After a conversation with Sung Young Joon , Hae Sung was suspicious about the role played by his childhood friend in the murder.

The male protagonist was surprised to hear from Jung Jung Won that Park Dong Seok fearlessly answered all the questions she asked him about Yang Kyung Chul. But it was shocking for him to hear that the deceased had gone to the school on the fateful night to meet chairman Cha Gwon Pyo's son.

Assuming that Cha Tae Hoon killed Yang Kyung Chul, Hae Sung confronted him and he confessed everything. He apologised to the male protagonist and pleaded his forgiveness.

In the meantime, Jung Jung Won met detective Shin Ho Bang and told him everything about her conversation with the murder suspect. They are already tracking down his details and it may not be really hard for them to imprison him.

If fan theories are to be believed, Park Dong Seok killed Yang Kyung Chul and he is trying to keep it a secret. According to a section of fans, the murder suspect met his friend after he had a fight with Cha Tae Hoon and he accidentally killed him.

Check out some of the interesting fan theories below:

The lawyer came back to school. Maybe they fought before and he was still mad at him. He saw he was hurt and ended up killing him. He changed his name and left for the US.

Possibly the cast guy (Yoo Min's lawyer) is the one who finished Kyung Chul after Tae Hoon pushed him. If Lawyer Park is innocent, he can just go meet Jung Won and talk about Gong Joo like ordinary people, but he is already scared of her and is running away.

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the trailer and promotional photos for episodes 33 and 34. In the meantime, you can watch the first 32 episodes online here.