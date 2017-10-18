After the massive success of Dangal, Aamir Khan is now set to entertain the audience with Secret Superstar. Although Aamir just has an extended cameo in the film, director Advait Chandan hopes the film would create the same magic like Dangal.

Secret Superstar is Advait's debut directorial, and he is very excited about the movie. It features Zaira Wasim in lead role.

Though the film has Aamir for only some time, the director hopes it will receive the same love as Dangal got at the box office. According to Advait, Aamir Khan's films are known for the content and not for the star cast, and so he believes Secret Superstar will be appreciated by the audience.

"I hope so. But it's just that I directed a film that I really liked. I just hope it gets all the love that all Aamir Khan's films get. Though Aamir has just a cameo in Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan Productions are known for the content and not stars. Peepli Live had no big stars and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na had two newcomers. I actually don't have any expectations about box office collections but regarding the audience, I hope they like it," Advait told International Business Times India.

Secret Superstar is about a teenage girl who is extremely passionate about singing and aspires to become a singer someday. Although her mother supports her dream, her father is strongly against this and does not approve of her singing hobby.

The movie which is set to release on October 19, will clash with Golmaal Again at the box office.