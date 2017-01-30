Actress Sana Khan, who had showed her sizzling side in the movie Wajah Tum Ho, may flaunt her oomph factor in the movie Hate Story 4.

I didn't enjoy doing intimate scenes in Wajah Tum Ho, says Sana Khan

Director Vishal Pandya, who had cast Sana in Wajah Tum Ho, is now busy with the script of his next erotic thriller, Hate Story 4. Though the director did not reveal much about the cast of the next instalment, he expressed his desire to work with Sana again.

"The film is its scripting stage right now and I don't like to imagine my star cast while scripting it. As far as Sana is concerned, she is a wonderful actress. I would like to work with her again," Vishal told The Asian Age.

Sana had earlier stunned her fans with the steamy role in Wajah Tum Ho. This was the first time the actress was seen doing some intimate scenes. Though the film had an average run at the box office, Sana's sizzling avatar in the film was the talk of the town.

There were also rumours of her and Vishal dating each other during the making of the movie. However, the actress had denied the rumours. Hate Story is one of the most successful erotic thriller franchises in Bollywood.