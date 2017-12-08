Samsung released its first device with 18.5: 9 aspect ratio earlier this year in the for of its 2017 flagship Galaxy S8. This feature caught the eye of the consumers initially, but not any more, because almost every smartphone released in the second half of this year has it.

Then rumours started doing the rounds that the Samsung Galaxy S9 would have a different display with 21:9 aspect ratio, but it may not be true, if we are to go by the lastest report.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 could come with the same display design as the Galaxy S8, according to Galaxy Club. It has reported citing sources that the upcoming Samsung flagship may have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio but not a 21:9 aspect ratio, as speculated.

The South Korean technology giant is expected to release two flagships (variants) — the Galaxy S9 with a 5.8-inch (5.77-inch to be precise) Infinity Display, and the Galaxy S9+ with a 6.2-inch (6.22-inch to be precise) Infinity Display.

However, both variants are expected to share other key specifications like the Exynos 9810 chipset or the Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, and dual camera.

There are conflicting reports on the release date of the Samsung Galaxy S9. Rumours have it that the upcoming flagship will be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES 2018), which will commence on January 9.

It has now emerged that the handset will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona before being released either by the end of February or in early March.