There was so much anticipation in India when Samsung floated its new C-series and released two devices – the Galaxy C5 and Galaxy C7 – last year but they never left the Chinese shores. The handsets were spotted on Indian imports and exports tracking site Zauba, rising hopes that they could be released outside China but that never happened. However, there are possibilities of the Galaxy C5 Pro coming to India.

Samsung has released three handsets from its C-series in the last few months. The Galaxy C9 Pro has been released in India but it is not known if the Galaxy C5 Pro and Galaxy C7 Pro will be exclusive to China like their predecessors or spread to other countries.

Also read: Metal-clad Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro with octa-core SoC finally makes debut

Well, the Galaxy C5 Pro has been listed on Samsung's Hong Kong website and will be available in the country in three colours -- Lake Blue, Maple Leaf, and Powder Rose. The fact that the device will no longer be China-exclusive has given hope that it could be made available in other countries, including India.

The Galaxy C5 Pro features a metallic body and a 5.2-inch full HD super AMOLED screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, a 4GB RAM, and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The handset also features a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 16MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 2,600mAh battery. It is priced at 2,499 Yuan (around $362 / €343 / Rs. 24,100).

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy C5 Pro supports 4G-LTE, Dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Samsung Pay via NFC, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, and 3.5 mm audio jack.