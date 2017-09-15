Salman Khan will be seen in a new avatar in Race 3, and latest buzz suggests two other actors have been approached to play the other two male leads in the movie.

According to reports, the makers of Race 3 have approached Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are having a tough phase at the box office. However, the producer of the franchise Ramesh Taurani reportedly feels the two young actors are asking for a higher remuneration.

"Ramesh feels he doesn't need any star power when he has Salman in the film. Sidharth and Aditya can bring nothing extra to the project. They are needed only because the script needs two other leading men," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

"At this juncture, a film with Salman is just what Sidharth and Aditya need. They can't afford to act pricey because the market can't afford the price that they ask for," the source added.

The Student of The Year actor's last two releases – Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman had bombed at the box office. On the other side, Aditya too had back to back flops – Fitoor and Ok Jaanu.

Of late, there have been many speculations regarding the star cast of race 3. Names of Deepika Padukone, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez had been doing the rounds earlier as potential female leads of Race 3. However, the producer had recently clarified only Salman and Jacqueline had been confirmed to be part of the project.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Sidharth and Aditya join the cast, as this will be the first time the two actors would share screen space with the superstar.