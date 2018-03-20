Salman Khan will reportedly be seen romancing Priyanka Chopra in his upcoming movie Bharat. PeeCee has apparently been roped in as the female lead for the film.

According to DNA, director Ali Abbas Zafar recently met Priyanka in New York, where she was shooting for Quantico, and now she has been roped in for the project.

Salman and Priyanka were first seen sharing the screen space in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, and the last time the duo were seen together onscreen was in God Tussi Great Ho (2008). Hence, if she has indeed been roped in for Bharat, fans will get to see Salman and Priyanka's onscreen chemistry after 10 long years.

"The fact that their jodi is coming together after such a long time will surely be exciting news for their fans," the publication quoted a source as saying.

While Salman had worked with director Ali Abbas in his previous two films — Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which were blockbusters — Priyanka had collaborated with him for Gunday. This will be the first time Ali will direct Salman and the 35-year-old actress together.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Priyanka in an upcoming Bollywood movie as her last Hindi film Jai Gangaajal was released in 2016. While Jai Gangaajal did not do well at the box office, a collaboration with Salman has all the probability to be a successful one.

Recently, the film-maker said Bharat would be completely different from his previous movies. He also praised Salman, saying he improved after working with the superstar.

"People tell me there's a lot of maturity in my work now. Maybe that maturity is because I'm working with Salman Khan, who has so much experience. The text that I write kind of compliments him and he as a mature actor takes it to another level," he told PTI.