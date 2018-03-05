Salman Khan is set to appear in the action-packed drama, Race 3, this year. The popular Race franchise is known for showing amazing cars and comes with Fast & Furious vibes.

Will Salman appear with the famous Ferrari of Dubai's richest kid Rashed Saif Belhasa? We have seen the hunk drooling over Belhasa's luxurious car. The actor was so fascinated with his Ferrari that he visited Rashed to take a look at it last year.

Rashed, 16, is a YouTube vlogger and an Instagram sensation. His Ferrari's pictures became viral last year when he customized it with an unending print of Louis Vuitton and Supreme's much-hyped collab.

An Instagram video showed Salman looking at the car on his phone and another video showed Salman visiting Rashed in Dubai to take a look at the amazing Ferrari.

Now, we wonder whether Race 3 will showcase this Ferrari. Looking at Rashed's Instagram, it seems like he was thrilled to be in Salman's company and get all the attention from the superstar. He might give his Ferrari to Salman for the movie.

Race 3 is expected to be very different from its earlier installments. Firstly because the lead actor Saif Ali Khan has been replaced by Salman and secondly, the director has also been changed from Abbas Mustan to Remo D'Souza.

The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Aditya Pancholi and Anil Kapoor.

Set to be released on Eid this year, Race 3 for earlier supposed to clash with Salman's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movie, Fanne Khan.

Considering his huge fan following and his current box office record, the makers of Fanne Khan have been forced to push the release date of their film four weeks after Eid to be in the safe zone.

Fanne Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, will now release on July 13, whereas the Salman Khan starrer will release as planned on June 15.