Of late, Bipasha Basu has been in news for all the wrong reasons. The actress has been accused of being unprofessional and throwing tantrums by organisers of a UK-based fashion show.

The actress, who is currently in London with husband Karan Singh Grover, was supposed to walk as the showstopper for the fashion show, but she allegedly refused to fulfil her commitment at the last moment, despite having travelled to the city for the same.

However, Bipasha refuted the news about her unprofessional behaviour and even lashed out at the organisers on Twitter.

While the issue is yet to be settled, Bipasha will next join Salman Khan in his first live concert, Da-bangg The Tour. The tour is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand in April.

It is known to all that Salman and Bipasha share a great friendship and given the grave trouble that Bipasha in currently in, Salman's world tour seems like a saviour for her fading career.

Besides Bipasha, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Badshah and Maniesh Paul will also be a part of the tour. The organisers had earlier said in statement, "Salman is the most lovable (and) wanted Khan of Bollywood. Besides he has a magnetic charisma to draw the audience as a performer, a total entertainer with his trademark dance and dialogue deliveries. We are confident that he will mesmerise the audience in Australia and New Zealand."