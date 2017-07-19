The newly-appointed coach of the India team has a huge task in his hand after his choice of support staff including Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar were appointed on Tuesday. It is now time for the trio to push India in all three formats of the game.

However, it is not only about the on-field performances, which Shastri has to consider. Shastri also has to keep his cricketers happy in all aspects, and especially the players' contracts with the BCCI will be something which needs to be sorted out.

This is one of the big issues, which Shastri might have to deal with when he walks into the dressing room in the capacity of India's coach.

Even during the tenure of former coach, Anil Kumble, India captain Virat Kohli was unhappy with the contract situation of the India players. The new structure allowed Grade A players INR 2 crores per year, Grade B (1 crore) and Grade C (50 lakh), but that did not bring smile to the players' faces, including Kohli.

India captain even had a word with Kumble when he was the coach, and both of them had a feeling that the Grade A players should get something around INR 5 crores. There is some logic into it as well, with players from Australia and England paid handsomely by their respective cricket boards.

Shastri had supported Kohli's stance, and stated that Rs 2 crores is peanuts, when he was not involved with the India team. Now, with Shastri appointed as the India coach, it remains to be seen if he will go ahead and push the BCCI for a better contract for the Indian players.

Shastri, if he wants to foot into this muddle, should be careful, dealing with the BCCI. When Kumble pitched in concerns about the hike for Indian players, himself and the coaching staff, BCCI were not too pleased.

Now, who will Shastri approach the issue? Will he approach the BCCI and ask for a substantial raise? Will he put his job on the line for his players and Kohli?

The story is a different matter altogether this time around. Ravi will not be fighting for his coaching staff nor himself as the salaries talks have already taken place. Ravi will be paid INR 7.5 cr annually. Hence, the focus will be on the India players now.

If and when Kohli opens up this topic to Shastri, the India coach might be in some sort of confusion. Shastri, from his commentary days, is close to the BCCI, and he does not irk off the cricket board, but then on the other hand, you have India captain, Virat Kohli – who do you please?

Shastri can tread the middle path, and talk to both the parties and come to a good solution. It is in the best interest of all parties including the BCCI and the India players, Shastri takes lead into the matter, and keeps everyone happy.