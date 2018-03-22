Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan, which entered the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic box office, has become the second biggest grosser of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Given the massive earning, one might wonder if Ranjan will continue collaborating with his lucky charm Kartik Aaryan with whom he has delivered three hits - Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and the recent release.

However, if the latest buzz is to be believed then Rajan has approached Ranbir Kapoor for his next romantic comedy, The Republic reported. In fact, he is in talks with the Brahmastra actor. If things fall into place, it will be interesting to see Ranbir replacing Kartik in the rom-com.

Meanwhile, the director is currently working on a project that features Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The first schedule of the movie has already been completed and is expected to wrap up in the next couple of months.

Coming to the box office record of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Nijar among others, it crossed the historic mark of Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office at the end of its 25th day.

Although the film received positive reviews from the critics, it was hard to expect that it would enter the coveted 100 crore club. With no major star cast and limited screens, the rom-com managed to rake in moolah at the box office due to the strong word of mouth. People have been praising the film, its humor, and the performances. Also, the film's songs are also topping the hit charts.