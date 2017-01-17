Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had a grand promotion of xXx: Return of Xander Cage in India, where she invited Vin Diesel. As Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch is also set to be released, will she too bring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron to the country?

Also read: Priyanka Chopra injured on Quantico set

When asked, PeeCee told DNA: "We are hoping so because we are doing a big promotional thing around the world and they know how important India is to me. We are having those conversations, but we haven't started because it is not going to release until May. So, marketing will only start a few months before that. But the wheels are in motion."

It will be a happy moment for many, if the Hollywood stars pay a visit to India as they have a huge fan following in the country. Priyanka also claimed that she would like to bring all of her friends to her hometown. "I would bring all of them here. I speak so much about India and they all are so curious about coming here. A couple of my friends are coming next year and I am sorting out their trip because I am our ambassador," PeeCee said.

The actress is currently on a break after meeting with a minor accident on the sets of her American TV series, Quantico. However, she is now doing okay, according to her social media post. Priyanka was in India in December to sign Bollywood films for this year.

She will appear on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan on January 22. According to the promo, the diva will reveal many interesting things on the show. Priyanka's Hollywood debut movie Baywatch is set to be released in May worldwide.