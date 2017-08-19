South Indian actress Priyamani is all set to enter wedlock this month with her long-time boyfriend Mustufa Raj. With just few days left for the occasion, fans of the National Film Award winner are eager to know if she will quit acting after getting hitched.

Also check: Celebs congratulate Priyamani and Mustafa

Priyamani, who will be getting married on August 23, has confirmed she is not taking a break from acting. The actress also said she will be back to work just two days after the wedding, with two releases lined up for this year. She is also one of the judges of the dance reality show D4 Dance Junior vs Senior, aired on Malayalam entertainment channel Mazhavil Manorama and Dhee 10 on ETV Telugu.

"I plan to return to work two days after my marriage. I'm not taking a break because I have two films lined up," she is quoted as saying on IANS.

Read more: Priyamani reacts to the negative response over her engagement

Priyamani's engagement with Mumbai-based businessman Mustufa on May 27, 2016, was a private event attended by a few close friends and family-members of the couple. Unlike many other celebrities, they will be entering wedlock in a private affair at a sub-registrar's office in Bengaluru, because they are from different religions.

"It's simpler if we register our marriage instead of going the traditional way. It was a decision taken with each other's consent, and it was the right thing to do," Priyamani added.

However, the wedding reception of the couple is expected to be a starry function, with many celebs from all the South Indian industries attending. After all, the actress has starred in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi language movies.