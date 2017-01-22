Poland, after having wriggled itself off from the Russian sphere of influence, is trying to also shed some of its vintage Russian aircraft and buy the iconic US aircraft, F-16s for the Polish Air Force. Poland will be buying used F-16s from US, according to an announcement from Antoni Macierewicz, defence minister of Poland.

Previously, Poland had revealed that it could buy as many as 96 used F-16 single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft fighter jets. These aircraft would however by overhauled and upgraded by a military plant in Poland, Defense News reported.

"We are considering to strengthen the capacities of our aircraft fleet and, to be exact, our F-16s. This issue is currently under analysis," said Macierewicz in a press conference, recently.

Poland's deputy defence minister told a local daily that they were analysing if F-16 purchases from the US would be "operationally and economically effective." He cited the country's inability to buy F-35s, the most advanced single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole fighters with stealth characteristics since it was not "economically justified." Poland has not disclosed the amount of this acquisition.

These used F-16s would be used to be replacing Sukhoi Su-22 and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets.

Poland is likely to purchase new anti-aircraft and air defence systems, submarines and helicopters and enhance their cybersecurity capacities in 2017. This could cost Polish exchequer about $244 million.

They are finally here. The first pics of Polish F16s equipped w/ JASSMs in Krzesiny Air Base. We do our share. #deterrence #NATO pic.twitter.com/6mn6tvIo0B — Dominik P. Jankowski (@dpjankowski) January 22, 2017

Russia has voiced concern and has placed its advanced anti-aircraft weapon S-400 near the Polish borders. Moscow is also said that US troops in Poland pose threat to its security.

US has promised Warsaw that it would deploy 4,000 troops and has justified the deployment to counter "Russian aggression" in the region. NATO and US are concerned that Russia might repeat what it did with Crimea, annexing the territory that belonged to Ukraine.

US had started working on placing the Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defence in May 2016 in Redzikowo, Poland. The Aegis Ashore missile defence system can fire SM-3 defensive missiles that can take out incoming short and medium range enemy missiles.

"U.S. and NATO missile defence systems are directed against ballistic missile threats outside the Euro-Atlantic area. NATO and the United States have explained this to Russia many times over the years," said Frank Rose, deputy assistant Secretary of State, CNN reported.

Tensions between US and Russia increased since Russian involvement in eastern Ukraine and annexation of Crimea in 2014. However, the new US President, Donald Trump is said to be friendlier to Russian President Putin and Russia than Obama was.