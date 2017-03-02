Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is currently busy with the shooting of Katamarayudu, may join hands with producer Bandla Ganesh Babu of Gabbar Singh fame for his next Telugu movie.

Bandla Ganesh started his career as a character artiste before turning producer with 2009 movie Anjaneyulu. He teamed up with Pawan Kalyan for his second production Teen Maar, which tanked at the box office. Power Star made it up to him by signing Ganesh's next production Gabber Singh, which went on to become a blockbuster.

Soon after its release, it was rumoured that the actor and producer would join hands for a sequel to Gabbar Singh. But Ganesh lost access to Pawan Kalyan for months after differences cropped up between the two. Sources close to the actor claim that the producer is back in his good books and he often visits the sets of Katamarayudu.

Bandla Ganesh has not revealed the reasons for his meetings with Pawan Kalyan, but his regular visits to the sets of Katamarayudu fuelled speculations of him trying to team up with the actor again. Ganesh apparently wants to do joint ventures with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, but the actor has not taken a call on it, sources added.

With my boss ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eYoqu83xCF — BANDLA GANESH (@ganeshbandla) February 27, 2017

Me& boss and katamarayudu brothers ? pic.twitter.com/BjVl9L4YIL — BANDLA GANESH (@ganeshbandla) March 2, 2017