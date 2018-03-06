That Deepika Padukone is suffering from a back problem has been in news for quite some time now. In fact, last month, it was reported that the shoot for the Padmaavat actress' next with Vishal Bharadwaj had been postponed due to the same issue and also because of the movie's male lead Irrfan Khan, who was then suffering from jaundice.

And now, the latest buzz is that the Padmaavat actress' back problem has worsened and has been advised three-four months rest, SpotboyE reported. The actress had been working round-the-clock since last year for Padmaavat and the long hours of shoot seemed to have resulted in the resurfacing of her back issue.

Besides Deepika's back issues, on Monday (March 5), Irrfan left his fans worried when he tweeted on being diagnosed with a rare disease. All these developments are expected to further push Bharadwaj's movie for an indefinite time.

Not just Bharadwaj's movie, considering Deepika's poor health, it seems the actress will have to take a break from all her work-related commitments until she recovers completely.

Recently, the filmmaker made it clear that the yet-to-be-titled movie is not based on underworld don Sapna Didi's life, as earlier reports had suggested. He, however, asserted that her story was initially a reference point for the subject.

"I would also like to clear that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi's life. Yes, it's a takeoff from the story 'Femme Fatale' from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it's definitely not a biopic," Bharadwaj wrote on his Facebook page.

Produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment, the movie is an adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

This is the Padmaavat actress' first movie with Bhardwaj, while Irrfan and Deepika had previously worked together in 2015 hit Piku.