The most-talked about transfer move of Barcelona forward Neymar to PSG has become the talk of world football. Neymar's prospective transfer is all over social media as the future of the star footballer lies uncertain. The question on everyone's minds remains the same – will he quit Barcelona and sign for PSG?

PSG are ready to break their bank and sign the player for a world record fee of £195 million, but with no official word coming from the player, the French club hierarchy seems to be losing their sleep. PSG have now given a deadline to Neymar and wants the Barcelona forward to reply to them by next week, reported L'Équipe.

With this deadline from PSG, things will become interesting in the next few days. Speculation over Neymar's transfer will get even spicier, but PSG understands that the task of signing the Brazilian from Barcelona is a humongous one despite the offer, which has been much talked about.

There is a reason for PSG to give a particular deadline to Neymar. If the Brazilian decides not to join the French club, PSG will look into other possible targets.

They have also been linked to some quality stars like Alexis Sanchez and Kylian Mbappe, and if Neymar snubs PSG, the club may re-look into their plans of signing another world-class player. For which, they need some time on their hands.

Besides this, bringing in Neymar for a massive amount of money means that they may have to release some of its players like Angel Di Maria to comply with the FFP regulations.

However, one has to understand that football is a business, and each player has a certain price as well. There are a number of things, which also need to be looked into, and more importantly, the question looms whether is Barcelona ready to sell Neymar.

Barcelona stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have already met Neymar and tried to convince him to stay put at Barcelona.

His current club is also trying their best to persuade him to stay and is looking to please him. Reports in Spain suggest that Neymar, who is close friends with Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, could stay in the club if Barcleona manages to sign the midfielder. After Liverpool turned down their first offer for Coutinho, Barcelona chiefs are said to be in Liverpool to finalise a deal with another bid.