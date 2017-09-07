Nearly two months after the shocking arrest of leading Mollywood actor Dileep, rumour mills suggest that his close friend and business partner Nadhirshah will also land in trouble soon.

In the wake of the investigation team allegedly threatening to book him in the sensational assault case of a popular South Indian actress, the mimicry artiste-turned-filmmaker has reportedly approached Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

In the bail plea, he has also reportedly claimed that Kerala Police officers may force him to give false statements in the case.

Also check: Celebs visit Dileep at Aluva jail

Nadhirshah approached the court soon after reports had it that he might be questioned again by the probe team. It is understood that though the investigators had apparently asked him to appear before them, the filmmaker got admitted to a private hospital in Kochi complaining of chest pain on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the police team is likely to interrogate the actor as his earlier statements were found contradictory. If the rumours are to be believed, Nadhirshah might have to present himself before the police once he gets discharged from the hospital.

The director of Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan was earlier grilled for over 13 hours along with Dileep at Police Club in Aluva on April 20.

Meanwhile, Dileep, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the actress abduction case, was recently granted permission to visit his home for two hours to attend his father's death anniversary rituals.

Recently, he was also visited by high-profile celebrities, including Jayaram, Ganesh Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shajon, M Renjith, director Ranjith and script writer Benny P Nayarambalam, among many others at the sub-jail in Aluva.