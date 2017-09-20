MS Dhoni is one of the best captains India ever produced, and even after quitting the top post, he remains to be an integral member of the national team.

Questions have always been asked, if Dhoni will play in the 2019 World Cup, and former Australian captain Michael Clarke was asked the same, and he was quick to respond, saying the Jharkhand man will play the next two World Cups, which might have surprised many.

"Don't ask me whether he will play in the 2019 World Cup. He will play in 2023," Clarke said.

Clarke, who played against Dhoni a number of times, has watched the player closely to understand that he is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. It is not only about the batting skills, which Dhoni brings to the table that makes him a key member of Indian team. There is more to it.

Dhoni, as has been witnessed, could prove to be the backbone of the Indian team with his sheer experience.

With a number of stroke makers in the Indian team, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, a player like Dhoni could prove to be the catalyst in this batting line-up. His ability to play games as per the situation with cool head stands out.

Besides this, Dhoni is one of the most respected figures in the dressing room. Even present captain Virat Kohli walks upto him and asks for suggestions on the field before making bowling and fielding changes.

Though Dhoni is almost a certainty in the next World Cup in England, it would take something special from the former India captain to last till 2023.

He would be 40 by then, and the current demands in international cricket matches may be too much for Dhoni.