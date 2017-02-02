Motorola is one of the first OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to seed Google's latest operating system Android 7.0 Nougat to its popular devices, but it could end up leaving thousands of its fans disappointed. The major smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that its budget smartphone Moto E3 Power will not receive the firmware update, and this has given a strong hint that other popular handsets not mentioned in the eligible list may not taste Nougat.

The Lenovo-owned company has revealed the list of devices that will get Android 7.0 Nougat update, but several popular devices, including Moto X (2nd Gen), Moto X (3rd Gen), Moto G3, Moto E3, and Moto E3 Power were left out. Motorola fans' fears came true when the company confirmed that Moto E3 Power will not get the new firmware update.

This has indicated that Moto X (2nd Gen), Moto X (3rd Gen), Moto G3, and Moto E3 too may not get the OS, at least that's what the owners of these handsets will assume. However, it is still not known if Motorola will come up with another list of devices that will receive the new software.

Motorola has already rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force. Other devices that are eligible for the new OS, but are yet to receive are Moto Z Play, Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2 and Droid Maxx 2.

The company hasn't revealed the exact Android 7.0 Nougat update schedule for its eligible devices, but it should happen sooner than later, perhaps within the first half of this year.