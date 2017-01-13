Motorola has become a prominent player in the budget smartphone category despite stiff competition from rivals like Xiaomi, LeEco and others. Following the success of Moto G4 Plus, the company is going to make 2017 exciting with an upgrade to one of its most popular models.

The rumoured Moto G5 Plus is expected to arrive as early as March. As usual, rumours are gathering interest in the upcoming budget smartphone early. If the rumours are to be believed, Motorola might be taking a fresh approach towards budget premium smartphones. Almost everything, except the pricing, has been made available through leaks.

Based on the leaks so far, the Moto G5 Plus is in for a makeover. Instead of a pill shaped camera module at the back, the G5 Plus will come with a circular panel in line with its premium smartphone range. The handset is also getting a rectangular home button with fingerprint scanner at the front and a new silver colour variant is in the offing.

As for the specs, the Moto G5 Plus is said to come with the same 5.5-inch Full HD display much like its predecessor. The G5 Plus will be powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Under the hood, the handset will reportedly house a 3,080mAh battery for a day-long battery life.

The leaked specs for the Moto G5 Plus also reveal a 16MP rear-facing camera with dual-LED flash, a 5MP front snapper for selfies and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It goes without saying that the new handset will support 4G LTE and dual SIM cards.

Following the tradition, Motorola will also release a Moto G5 model, which will be a slightly toned-down version of Moto G5 Plus without the fingerprint scanner, 16GB storage option and a 13MP rear camera. The rest of the specs are expected to be the same.

Motorola will use the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 as a platform to unveil the new phones before they go on sale in March. Stay tuned.