Since her comeback movie How Old Are You in 2014 after a gap of 14 years, actress Manju Warrier is on a roll by performing in women-centric Malayalam films. The versatile actress, who was last seen in Karinkunnam 6s, has a handful of projects lined up in 2017.

As per insiders, 38-year-old Manju has bagged the lead role in actor-director Sajid Yahiya's next venture. The actress will be seen as a die-hard fan of superstar Mohanlal in the film. Rumours suggest the film has also een titled Mohanlal and Manju's character is said to be influenced by the iconic roles that the veteran actor has played till date.

It has also been reported that Indrajith Sukumaran will act opposite to Manju in the film. If things materialise, It will be the duo's second venture together after the thriller Vettah, directed by late director Rajesh Pillai.

Currently, Manju is working with yesteryear actress Amala Akkineni in Antony Sony's directorial venture C/O Saira Banu. "Manju will be playing the title character Saira Banu, a postwoman while Amala plays as an advocate named Ani John Tharavady," Antony had earlier told International Business Times, India. The movie also stars Shane Nigam of Kismath-fame in a significant role. The buzz is that she has also bagged the lead role in Arvind Swami's next Vannam, to be helmed by Ramana, apart from Venu's Gabrielum Malakhamarum and Abrid Shine's Poomaram.

Sajid, who made his directorial debut in 2016 with the action thriller IDI - Inspector Dawood Ibrahim, will also look to make a mark through the film. IDI, starring Jayasurya as a police officer, received a mixed opening response.