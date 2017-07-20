The second edition of North American Film Awards (NAFA) 2017 will be held at the auditorium of Bronx Lehman College in New York on July 22. NAFA will honour the best movies and performers in Malayalam cinema. Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, among many others will receive awards.
Rumours had it that Manju, who has bagged the best actress award for her performance in Karinkunnam 6s and Vettah, will not be attending the award show, as she is asked not to travel abroad due to the latest sensational actress' abduction case. According to reports, Manju has been named as the second witness in the charge sheet filed by the Kerala police, after her former husband and actor Dileep was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the case.
However, it is understood that Manju will be attending the event abroad, and the actress is also said to have confirmed it to the organisers.
Meanwhile, the other winners of NAFA 2017 include Aparna Balamurali, Biju Menon, Aju Varghese, Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Vinayan, Vinay Forrt, Neeraj Madhav, Dileesh Pothan, Abrid Shine, Rajeev Ravi, Shyam Pushkaran, Bijibal, Unni Menon, Vani Jayaram, Shyju Khalid.
Celebrities like Kunchacko Boban, Bhavana, Sheela, Madhu, Ramesh Pisharody, Naseer Sankranthi, Midhun, and many others will also grace the event and entertain the audience in the US.
Check full winners' list of NAFA 2017:
Best Actor - Nivin Pauly (Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Action Hero Biju)
Best Actress - Manju Warrier (Karinkunnam 6s, Vettah)
New Sensational Hero - Tovino Thomas (Guppy)
New Sensational Heroine - Aparna Balamurali (Maheshinte Prathikaram)
Popular Hero of the Year - Biju Menon (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)
Best Entertainer - Aju Varghese (Pretham, KPAC, Ann Maria Kalippilaanu)
Best Comedian - Soubin Shahir ( Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Kali, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, others)
Best Character Actor - Joju Geroge (Action Hero Biju)
Best Villain- Chemban Vinod Jose (Kali)
Best Supporting Actor - Renji Panicker (Jacobinte Swargarajyam)
Best Supporting Actress - Asha Sarath (Pavada, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)
Outstanding performance - Vinayakan (Kammatipaadam)
Special Jury - Vinay Forrt (Kismath) and Neeraj Madhav (Oozham)
Best Movie - Maheshinte Prathikaram (Dileesh Pothen)
Best Popular Movie - Action Hero Biju (Abrid Shine)
Best Director- Rajeev Ravi (Kammatipaadam)
Best Debut Director - Dileesh Pothen (Maheshinte Prathikaram)
Best Screenplay - Shyam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram)
Best Music Director - Bijibal (Maheshinte Prathikaram)
Best Male Singer - Unni Menon (Jacobinte Swargarajyam)
Best Female Singer - Vani Jayaram (Pookal Panineer Pookal - Action Hero Biju)
Best Cinematographer - Shyju Khalid (Maheshinte Prathikaram)