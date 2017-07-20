The second edition of North American Film Awards (NAFA) 2017 will be held at the auditorium of Bronx Lehman College in New York on July 22. NAFA will honour the best movies and performers in Malayalam cinema. Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, among many others will receive awards.

Rumours had it that Manju, who has bagged the best actress award for her performance in Karinkunnam 6s and Vettah, will not be attending the award show, as she is asked not to travel abroad due to the latest sensational actress' abduction case. According to reports, Manju has been named as the second witness in the charge sheet filed by the Kerala police, after her former husband and actor Dileep was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the case.

However, it is understood that Manju will be attending the event abroad, and the actress is also said to have confirmed it to the organisers.

Meanwhile, the other winners of NAFA 2017 include Aparna Balamurali, Biju Menon, Aju Varghese, Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Vinayan, Vinay Forrt, Neeraj Madhav, Dileesh Pothan, Abrid Shine, Rajeev Ravi, Shyam Pushkaran, Bijibal, Unni Menon, Vani Jayaram, Shyju Khalid.

Celebrities like Kunchacko Boban, Bhavana, Sheela, Madhu, Ramesh Pisharody, Naseer Sankranthi, Midhun, and many others will also grace the event and entertain the audience in the US.