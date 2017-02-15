The defence and security company, Saab, is offering indigenously manufactured Indian fighter aircraft, LCA Tejas a "world class sensor package," including Saab AESA radar and electronic warfare suite.

Saab, has offered its Airborne Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) fighter radar and electronic warfare suite for LCA Tejas Mk1A.

The AESA is the latest technology offer from Saab, featuring antenna technology based on cutting edge tech that use Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicone Carbide (SiC) substrates in combination with the latest generation of exciter/receiver and processor technology. This, according to the Saab gives "optimum installed performance in a dense signal environment."

The AESA radar features complete mode suite with air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea capabilities. It also has an in-built memory to record large amount of data from performed flights. The statement also notes that the integration of the radar in LCA Mk1A is enabled by requirement of limited space, power and cooling.

The electronic warfare (EW) suite includes sensors and transmitters that provide essential situational awareness and self-protection. The main element of the suite is the electronic warfare receiver connected to a front end receiver and fin tip antennas that will be inside the aircraft. It will also include an external AESA jammer pod.

The radar warning system is capable of handling the complex signal environment.

The AESA jammer pod is a good bet for LCA Tejas as it is smaller in size, low on weight and drag.

Further, the EW suite will be supported by ground systems and has capability to record, thus helping advanced mission planning and post flight analysis.

Saab said its offer, while featuring latest state-of-the-art technologies and COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) available, does not have any ITAR-restricted (Internationally Traffic in Arms Regulations) components due to the "high degree of Saab in-house developed and manufactured building blocks."

These technologies can be re-used between variants and platforms and thus minimises the Life Cycle cost of the product in offer.

Anders Carp, head of Saab business area Surveillance said, "In our partnership, the transfer of technology will secure an indigenous Indian capability for series production, maintenance, repair and overhaul capability. Testing and development of the fighter sensor package will have synergies with the systems developed for Gripen."