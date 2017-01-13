When is Jomonte Suviseshangal, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Ezra and Fukri releasing? is the question on everyone's lips ever since the release dates of Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jayasurya's upcoming movies were postponed due to ongoing theatre strike in Kerala.

The makers of these films are yet to give an answer, thanks to the theatre strike called by the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation over profit sharing. Though the exhibitors have decided to shut down A class theatres until the producers' association give a positive nod to their demand, Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa is being screened in few A class theatres, multiplexes, government-owned screens, B class and C class theatres.

The good run of the Vijay-starrer at the Kerala box office has offered a silver lining for the Mollywood filmmakers, who are also awaiting to release their movies in the coming week at theatres not participating in the strike. Sources close to Dulquer's Jomonte Suviseshangal and Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol claim that they are trying to release the movies on January 19, provided they get enough number of screens.

Split in Exhibitors Federation

We also hear about a split among the members of Exhibitors Federation, who have decided to form another group with the help of producers' association. As a result, Bairavaa is being screened in 25 theatres owned by federation members. Exhibitors Federation president Liberty Basheer had recently accused actor Dileep for trying to break the association.

Bairavaa distributor to take legal action against Kerala exhibitors

Ifar International, the distributors of Bairavaa in Kerala, has issued a statement warning exhibitors, who had entered an agreement with them over screening Bairavaa, suggesting that they would be liable to pay for all the losses suffered by the distributor. "If you do not screen the picture as per the agreement it is a clear violation under the competition commission of India Competition Act 2002," read the notice issued by the company.