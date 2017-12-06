A trial court in Ernakulam, Kerala, is expected to pronounce the verdict in the infamous Jisha rape and murder case on Tuesday, December 12. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court completed the trial in the case, which involves only one accused, on Wednesday, December 6

The final hearing began on November 21 and the court will pronounce whether Amir-ul Islam, the inter-state migrant labourer from Assam, who was accused of raping and killing the law student, is guilty or not.

The law student was found dead in her house near Perumbavoor in Kerala after being brutally raped on April 28, 2016.

The incident drew quick parallels with 2012 Delhi gang-rape as over 30 injuries were found on the body of the victim. According to the autopsy report, she was beaten savagely with a sharp weapon that pulled out her intestines and two sides of her chest were pierced to almost two inches deep using a sharp knife. The killer had also thrust an iron rod in her genitals.

After the news on the heinous crime broke out, social media users took up the campaign and made #JusticeForJisha a trending topic online.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Jisha's father Pappu's body was found dead on a road near his residence. The deceased was living away from his wife KK Rajeswari, who is staying at a two bedroom house the government had built for her after the death of her daughter.