Until the sudden death of legendary actress Sridevi, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor was busy preparing for her Bollywood debut film Dhadak. In fact, she missed cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding celebrations in Dubai due to her upcoming film.

However, Dhadak producer Karan Johar, who took Janhvi under his wings, ensured that she got some time to recover from her loss, Asian Age reported. KJo has instructed his team to go slow as he wants Janhvi to be relaxed during the next shoot schedule.

"Karan was close to Sridevi; he is also close to Janhvi now. He understands that she will not be in a position to work for a while. He has even instructed the team to take it easy with her. Having said that, Karan wants it to be a film that Sridevi would have been very proud of," a source told Asian Age.

With this, one can't help but wonder if the release of Dhadak will get postponed.

Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter, is currently scheduled to release on July 20, 2018, and is the official remake of the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat (2016).

Meanwhile, the untimely death of Sridevi brought a bereaved Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor closer. It also reportedly got Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor to extend their support to their stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun is reportedly likely to move in with his father now. Arjun and Anshula were leading reportedly independent lives since the separation of Boney and their mother Mona Kapoor. But with the death of Boney's second wife Sridevi, a common home for the entire Kapoor family is likely on the cards.