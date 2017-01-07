Nair-san, the multi-lingual Japanese historical project, has hit the headlines again after a long gap. Latest reports suggest that the movie, which was rumoured to have been shelved, might be revived if superstar Mohanlal gives a positive nod for it.

In the Alberrt Antoni directorial, which is set in the pre-independence period, Mohanlal will be seen as a soldier who inspires freedom fighters in Japan against the British colonial rule. The movie will be based on the real life story of Indian freedom fighter Ayyappan Pillai Madhavan Nair. If reports turn out true, Hollywood star Jackie Chan will be sharing screen space with Mohanlal as a martial arts trainer.

It is understood that Nair-san was earlier dropped as Mohanlal didn't enjoy a good market abroad, and now with the success of the superstar's back-to-back blockbusters, including Pulimurugan and Janatha Garage at the overseas markets, the makers are expected to move forward with the project.

Meanwhile, 2016 has been a successful year for Mohanlal with four releases, including Vismayam, Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan, out of which three have emerged blockbusters of the year.

The action thriller, Pulimurugan, helmed by Vysakh is still running successfully even after three months of its release, and has become the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The big-budget project, bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupaadam, achieved this rare feat in less than a month of its release.

The superstar is now awaiting the release of family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which has been postponed due to the ongoing theatre strike in Kerala. The Jibu Jacob directorial is also expected to rock at the box office, owing to the positive response that the teaser, trailer and songs of the movie have been receiving from fans. If the tiff between the producers and distributors associations in Mollywood resolves with the board meeting on January 10, the Mohanlal-starrer will be one of the first movies to hit the screens this year.