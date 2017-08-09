Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the box office, giving Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha a chance to have a massive opening at the commercial circuits. However, director Shree Narayan Singh said he thought JHMS would have a huge opening.

"I haven't seen the film yet so I can't comment on that. I feel every film works and every film should recover its money. I haven't read the reviews yet as I have been busy with my own film. Going by its trailer, I thought Jab Harry Met Sejal would do great business," Shree Narayan told Deccan Chronicle.

"I don't know whether this would even help my film as a director. All I can say is I am confident about my film. Shah Rukh has a huge fan following and has a huge market – so whatever happens, it has to work," he said when asked if Jab Harry Met Sejal's poor performance would help Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Although films like Tubelight, Jab Harry Met Sejal had flopped despite having stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh, Narayan feels star presence makes a major difference in a film's business.

Inspired from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will feature Bhumi Pednekar as Akshay's wife. The movie will highlight the importance of toilet, and the issue of open defecation in rural India.

The film's trailer had received good response from the audience, and trade experts are expecting the movie to revive the box office.