Hrithik Roshan has never been seen playing a double in any of his movies. Latest reports suggest that the actor is now willing to take up that challenge as well.

It has been reported that Hrithik is likely to portray double role in Krrish 4. What is even more exciting is that the handsome hunk may appear as the hero as well as the villain in the movie.

"Hrithik has wanted to explore both the yin and yang, the positive and the negative side of the personality simultaneously. This is his chance to do so," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

According to the report, director Rakesh Roshan said that writing a story for another Krrish film is a hard task and so it is taking some time. This piece of news of Hrithik playing both the protagonist as well as the antagonist will certainly make the fans highly excited.

However, there has not been any official confirmation of the actor sporting double role in Krrish 4. Although there is no official announcement on the female lead of Krrish 4, a Twitter conversation between Hrithik and Yami Gautam had hinted that she might be the chosen one for the superhero movie.

Wishing Yami on her birthday, Hrithik had tweeted, "Happy birthday @yamigautam shine bright today and forever may d wonder in ur eys never diminish. N in d next let's play superheroes! Love [sic]," Hrithik had tweeted.

The actress replied tweeting, "This has to be the most WONDERFUL birthday wish!!! Thank u so much Hrithik And yes let's bring it on [sic]." Hrithik and Yami had worked together in Kaabil and that was a box office hit too.

Krrish had featured Preity Zinta as female lead, followed by Priyanka Chopra in Krrish 2 and Kangana Ranaut in the third instalment of the successful franchise.