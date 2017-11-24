As Standard and Poor's (S&P) is supposed to come with credit rating for India on Friday, government is pinning high hopes as it expects an upgrade.

"The S&P is coming out with its review, we are bracing for both a positive and a negative outcome of their assessment," a senior finance ministry official has told the Indian Express.

Last week, US-based rating agency Moody's Investors Service, upgraded India's sovereign bond ratings for the first time in over 14 years citing the government's "wide-ranging program of economic and institutional reforms".

The agency raised India's rating to 'Baa2' from 'Baa3', changing outlook to 'stable' from 'positive', and said that reforms will help stabilise rising levels of debt.

The expectation of an upgrade from S&P has uplifted the sentiment of market participants, and Indian rupee inched higher on Thursday, Reuters reported. The rupee ended at 64.58 to the dollar after moving in a range of 64.5675-64.8900 during the day.

Not just the Indian currency, 10-year benchmark bond yield also cooled off from its highs and ended at 6.99 percent after rising to 7.02 percent on Thursday.

"We never comment on speculation about our ratings," S& P told Reuters in an email reply.

Last year November 2016, the rating agency ruled out an upgrade for India for two years—2017 and 2018.

"The stable outlook balances India's sound external position and inclusive policy making tradition against the vulnerabilities stemming from its low per capita income and weak public finances," S&P then said. On outlook, the rating agency stated, "Indicates that we do not expect to change our rating on India this year or next, based on our current set of forecasts."

India's capital market is also rallying high for past two days expecting an upgrade from S&P. As of 1:40 pm on Friday, benchmark index—Sensex is about 130 points up, while Nifty 50 gained about 50 points.