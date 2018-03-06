Some photos of Hrithik Roshan along with Punjabi actress Sonia Mann have been doing the rounds on social media, making people wonder if she has been roped in as the female lead in Super 30.

The pictures show Hrithik and the gorgeous diva shooting together for a project. Apparently, the photos of the duo together are from the sets of a Marathi movie titled Hrudayantar, in which Hrithik plays a cameo.

A number of fan clubs on social media have been sharing the photos, claiming those to be from the sets of the Marathi film. However, soon after Sonia shared a fan-made sketch of one of the viral going pictures on Instagram, people started believing that she will be seen as the heroine in Super 30.

While some have asked Sonia if she has actually been taken on board for the Hrithik-starrer, some others think that the news of their pairing in Super 30 is confirmed. Many others praised the pictures and they all wish to see the pair soon on screen.

While there has not been any official confirmation from the makers of Super 30 regarding the complete cast of the film, sources said that Sonia was secretly shooting for the said film in Banaras recently. Although Sonia's association with Super 30 are still rumors, TV actress Mrunal Thakur is surely making her Bollywood debut with the film. A picture of her shooting with Hrithik on sets of Super 30 was leaked online.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Some of Hrithik's pictures were leaked online recently, where he was seen selling papad on the streets of Jaipur. Sporting a shabby look, Hrithik was completely unrecognizable in the pictures.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 will showcase the extra-extraordinary of the brilliant mathematician, and his rise to fame.